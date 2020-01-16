Thursday Morning Sports Update

GOLF

Defending champion Shane Lowry is 2 under par after an opening round of 70 at the Abu Dhabi Championship in the United Arab Emirates.

The Open champion is six shots behind the clubhouse leader, Italy’s Renato Paratore who’s on 8 under par.

Padraig Harrington is the only other Irish competitor and the European Ryder Cup Captain is 4 over par after shooting a round of 76.

SOCCER

Manchester United progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 victory over Wolves at Old Trafford last night.

Juan Mata’s second-half goal means they’ll face either Watford or Tranmere next.

The visitors had a first-half effort ruled out for handball following a V-A-R check.

United striker Marcus Rashford was injured after coming on as a second half sub.

He is now battling to be fit for Sunday’s Premier League match at Liverpool.

His manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (PRON: Sol-shar) said he took a risk on the striker which didn’t work out.

Cardiff will meet Reading after winning their replay with Carlisle 4-3.

CRICKET

It was a famous night for Ireland’s cricketers in Grenada.

They beat the reigning world champions the West Indies in their first T-20 international.

Helped by a 95 off 47 balls from Paul Stirling, Ireland set the Windies a winning target of 209.

Josh Little took 3-wickets as Ireland won by 4-runs.

The sides will meet again on Saturday.

RACING

All the action today is in the UK except for Wincanton which has been abandoned following heavy rain.

They run at…

Market Rasen – 12.40, soft (Good to Soft in Places), Ludlow – 12.50, soft, Newcastle – 3.55, standard