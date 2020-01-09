Thursday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

New Independent Chairperson of the FAI Roy Barrett says there’s a serious job to be done to address what he describes as the association’s “very significant failures”.

The Goodbody’s Managing Director was one of three indepedent directors named by the FAI last night.

The Central Bank’s Director of Human Resources Liz Joyce and Autolease Fleet Management CEO Catherine Guy are the others.

A fourth independent director will be named in the coming weeks.

Their appointments could help trigger a government bailout of the FAI.

The Carabao Cup semi final between Leicester and Aston Villa is delicately poised after last night’s first leg at the King Power.

They played out a 1-1 draw with Kelechi Iheanacho’s (pr: ee-an-nacho’s) second half strike levelling the game and the tie for the hosts after Frederic Guilbert (pr: Gheel-bare) gave Villa the lead.

The sides will reconvene at Villa Park two-weeks from next Tuesday.

GAELIC GAMES

Donegal senior football manager Declan Bonner has said the county will not be able to field a team in Sunday’s Dr McKenna Cup semi-final against Monaghan.

Donegal may have up to 13 players involved in the opening round of Sigerson Cup colleges action this weekend.

They beat Derry by 1-10 to 8 points last night to qualify for the last four.

The Monaghan match is due to throw-in at noon on Sunday at a venue yet to be decided.

Bonner told Highland Radio is hoping the game can be moved due to the fixture congestion.

Tyrone will play Down in the other semi-final.

GOLF

Shane Lowry carded a 1 under par round of 69 in his opening round of 2020 at the Hong Kong Open.

He is 3 shots off the current pace.

Jonathan Caldwell is 2 under par through 13 holes of his first round at the South African Open.

Gavin Moynihan is 1 under playing the 11th.

Rasmus Hojgaard (PRON: Hoy-go) leads on 5 under.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Clonmel this afternoon.

The first is off at 12.20 and the going there is soft, yielding in places.

In the UK they run at…

Newcastle – standard – 12.15

Catterick – soft, good to soft in places – 12.25

Chelmsford City – standard – 4 o’clock