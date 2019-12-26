Thursday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

What could be the season defining Premier League fixture takes place tonight.

First and second meet as Leicester City host Liverpool.

A win for the reds would see them go 13 points clear of the Foxes and would see them take a massive step towards their first league title in 30 years.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be without Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for the clash.

He was forced off during the second half of their Club World Cup final win against Flamengo at the weekend.

Kick-off at the King Power Stadium is at 8-o’clock.

Before that Tottenham host Brighton at lunchtime.

Then at 3-o’clock Bournemouth entertain Arsenal,

Watford head to Sheffield United

It’s Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge,

Aston Villa play Norwich City,

There’s a London derby between Crystal Palace and West Ham,

While Everton and Burnley meet at Goodison Park.

Then at half-past-5 Manchester United will look to put their 2-nil loss to Watford at the weekend behind them.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side entertain an in-for Newcastle at Old Trafford.

Going into the game the Red Devils are 8th in the table, with Steve Bruce’s side 9th and level on points with them.

RACING

The Leopardstown Christmas Festival gets underway today where the Racing Post Novice Steeplechase is the feature of the day.

The Joseph O’Brien trained Fakir D’oudairies is expected to go off the favourite with Willie Mullins’ Laurina likely to be the 4-year-old’s biggest competition.

The first of seven races gets underway at the Dublin course from 10-past-12.

***

There’s also seven races at Limerick with action there underway just 15 minutes later.

All eyes will be on the Munster course at 20-to-3 for the big race – the Matchbook Betting Exchange Novice Steeplechase.

Faugheen and Samcro will go up against each other.

The Willie Mullins trained Faugheen is looking to land his 10th Grade one win while Gordan Elliot’s Samcro will be looking to put falling in his chasing debut at Down Royal behind him.

The first of seven races at Down Royal goes to post midday.

Cyrname, Clan Des Obeaux and Lost in translation are among the favourites for the King George the Sixth Chase in Kempton at five-past-three.

There’s racing as well in the UK at…

Wetherby – 11.55 – soft

Wincanton – 12.30 – soft, heavy in places

Market Rasen – 12.15 – soft, heavy in places

Sedgefield – 11.50 – soft, good to soft in places

Wolverhampton 1.40 – standard

The meeting at Huntingdon has been abandoned.

RUGBY

In the Pro 14, Cardiff Blues host the Dragons at 3-o’clock while it’s Scarlets up against the Ospreys at a quarter-past-5.