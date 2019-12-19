Thursday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

The IRFU are likely to shoot down any possibility of taking on the FAI’s 42.5% stake in the Aviva Stadium.

Representatives of Irish Rugby’s governing body are due to meet with the Department of Sport today to discuss the FAI’s financial issues.

The FAI owe 29 million euro in stadium loans.

Minister for Sport Shane Ross told the Oireachtas Joint Committee for Transport Tourism and Sport yesterday that the FAI had this week sought a bailout of 18-million euro.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remains hopeful Virgil van Dijk can play in Saturday’s Club World Cup final.

The Dutch defender missed yesterday’s 2-1 semi-final win over Monterrey through illness.

Liverpool needed an injury time goal from Roberto Firmino to set up a final meeting with Flamengo.

Billy Sheehan, a Liverpool fan from Tralee who’s in Qatar, says Jurgen Klopp’s team will need to play better on Saturday.

There’ll be a Manchester derby in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Holders City were 3-1 winners away to Oxford last night.

City manager Pep Guardiola says they’re ready for a manic Christmas period:

Manchester United beat League Two Colchester 3-nil at Old Trafford.

The other semi-final will pit Leicester City against Aston Villa.

Leicester beat Everton 4-2 on penalties after it ended 2-2 at Goodison Park.

AND Celtic now have a five point gap over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

They won 2-0 at struggling Hearts with goals from Ryan Christie and Olivier Ntcham. (PRON: N-CHAM)

DARTS

James Wade is safely into the third round of the PDC World Darts.

The three time semi-finalist beat Ritchie Edhouse 3-0.

Limerick’s Willie O’Connor will look to cause an upset tonight when he faces third seed Gerwyn Price in their second round match at Alexandra Palace.

RACING

Today’s racing is in

Hereford – heavy, soft in places – 12.40

Exeter – soft, heavy in places – 12.50

Southwell – standard – 1.30

Wolverhampton – standard – 4.50