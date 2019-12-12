Thursday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

The Government are to consider proposals to split the FAI into two.

A number of prominent football figures including Niall Quinn and Brian Kerr are believed to be a part of discussions around the establishment of a separate body which would be supported by the State to the tune of 10 million euro per annum to support grassroots, community and development funding.

As part of the plan, the FAI would cater for the international teams and elite level players, funded by commercial sponsorship.

Troy Parrott did not feature for Tottenham against Bayern Munich in the Champions League last night.

Spurs lost 3-1 in Germany, but are through to the last 16.

Manchester City topped Group C in style with a 4-1 demolition of Dinamo Zagreb.

Gabriel Jesus (PRON: Zhay-zoos) scored a hat-trick.

The draw for the knockout stage will be made on Monday.

On one side of the draw are Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris Saint Germain, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Barcelona, Leipzig and Valencia.

On the other side of the draw are Tottenham, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund and Lyon.

GAELIC GAMES

We could discover who Jim Gavin’s successor will be as early as tonight.

It’s unclear if the next Dublin Senior Football Manager will be appointed at a meeting of the Dublin County Board.

Former Dublin players, Jason Sherlock and Dessie Farrell as well as Jim Gavin’s predecessor Pat Gilroy are thought to be in the running for the job.

GOLF

The International Team have opened up a 4-1 lead over the USA after the opening session of the President’s Cup in Melbourne.

RACING

The action is all in the UK again today…

Warwick – Soft (Good to Soft in places) – 12.20

Taunton – Good to Soft – 12.30

Newcastle – Soft – 12.40

Wolverhampton – Standard – 3.35

Chelmsford City – 3.50