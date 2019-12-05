Thursday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Liverpool maintained their eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table last night.

Divock Origi (PRON: Or-ee-ghee) scored twice in a 5-2 win over Merseyside rivals Everton at Anfield.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has now reached 100 wins faster than any other Liverpool manager.

He was delighted with his players.

The defeat for Everton has added more pressure on manager Marco Silva who could be on the verge of being sacked after dropping into the relegation zone.

The Toffees boss says he is trying as hard as he can.

Jamie Vardy was on target again as Leicester City made it seven top flight victories in a row with a 2-0 defeat of Watford.

The Foxes are back up to second in the table.

Chelsea remain fourth following their 2-1 defeat of Aston Villa.

Wolves have gone fifth – they beat West Ham 2-0.

And it was a disappointing to return to Old Trafford for Jose Mourinho, as Manchester United defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-1.

Marcus Rashford scored both goals for the Red Devils, much to the delight of his boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (PRON: Sol-shar).

There are two games in the top flight tonight.

Arsenal welcome Brighton to the Emirates Stadium for an 8.15 kick off.

Before that, Sheffield United take on Newcastle United at 7.30.

Celtic have a two point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership this morning, after some late drama at Parkhead.

The leaders conceded a 90th minute equaliser in their game with Hamilton, before Scott Brown struck in injury time to seal a 2-1 win.

Second placed Rangers lost ground after letting a 2-nil lead slip to draw 2-all at Aberdeen – who are third.

Motherwell, in fourth, eased to a 3-nil victory at St Mirren – who are now bottom of the table.

Hearts rescued a point as they drew 1-all with Livingston, while Hibs lost 2-1 at Ross County.

Kilmarnock against St Johnstone was goalless.

RUGBY

The report into Ireland’s Rugby World Cup disappointment has identified performance anxiety, a skills deficit, poor preparation and a failure to evolve as reasons behind the below par showing in Japan.

The briefing was delivered by IRFU performance director David Nucifora.

SWIMMING

After winning bronze in the 50 metres breast stroke yesterday, Sligo’s Mona McSharry competes in the heats of the the women’s 100 metres individual medley at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Glasgow today.

RACING

There’s an early start to the racing today in Clonmel.

The first of 8 races goes to post at 11.40 and the going at the Tipperary track is soft.

In the UK…

Market Rasen – soft – 12 o’clock

Leicester – heavy on the hurdle track, good to soft on the chase course – 12.10

Wincanton – good, good to soft in places – 12.20

Kempton – standard to slow – 4 o’clock

Southwell – standard – 4.15