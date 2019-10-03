Thursday Morning Sports Update

RUGBY

After last weekend’s shock defeat to Japan, Ireland will bid to get their Rugby World Cup back on track with a bonus point win over Russia in Pool A in Kobe (PRON: Ko-bay) this morning.

Kick off is at 11.15 Irish time.

Johnny Sexton will captain his country for the first time as he makes his 86th appearance in green.

Coach Joe Schmidt knows there is no margin for error.

Earlier in Pool D, Fiji secured a bonus point win against Georgia.

It finished 45-10.

SOCCER

European champions Liverpool have posted their first win of the Champions League Group stage, but only after a scare.

They beat Red Bull Salzburg 4-3 in Group E at Anfield.

Sadio Mane (PRON: Mah-nay), Andy Robertson and Mo Salah fired the Reds into a 3-0 lead in the first half, before the Austrians leveled it up.

However, Salah scored his second goal and Liverpool’s winner with 21 minutes to go.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his players can take a lot from the night.

In the other match in that Group, it ended Genk 0 Napoli 0.

In Group H, goals by Tammy Abraham and Willian gave Chelsea a 2-1 victory away to Lille, their first of the campaign.

Ajax defeated Valencia 3-0 in the other match in that Group.

ATHLETICS

Lisburn’s Ciara Mageen runs in the 1500 metres semi finals at the World Athletics Championships in Qatar later.

Her race is scheduled for 9pm Irish time.

On the track last night, Dina Asher-Smith became the first British woman to claim a global sprint title, after storming to victory in the 200-metres.

The big favourite followed up her silver in the 100-metres by setting a new British record over the longer distance.

GOLF

Gavin Moynihan, Paul Dunne and Michael Hoey are in the field for the Spanish Open in Madrid.

RACING

Clonmel hosts a 7-race card this afternoon, beginning at 1.50.

The going there is yielding to good in places on the hurdle course and good to yielding in places on the chase course.

In the UK they run at…

Lingfield – 1.40 – standard

Warwick – 2.00 – good to soft, soft in places

Wolverhampton – 5.10 – standard

Chelmsford City – 5.30 – standard