Thursday Morning Sports Update

RUGBY

Joe Schmidt has made four changes to his side to face hosts Japan at the Rugby World Cup on Saturday.

27 year-old out-half Connacht’s Jack Carty will make only his second ever start in an Irish jersey.

He gets the nod with Jonny Sexton rested as he continues to nurse a muscle injury.

Munster’s Joey Carbery then is named in the replacements.

Schmidt says although Sexton will be disappointed it’s great to have such dept in the squad.

Meanwhile, Rob Kearney, Keith Earls and Chris Farrell come in for Jordan Larmour, Andrew Conway and Bundee Aki.

Jack Conan was due to start but picked up an injury training this morning and is no longer available.

The Ireland starting team in full is: Rob Kearney, Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Chris Farrell, Jacob Stockdale, Jack Carty, Conor Murray.

CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony, James Ryan, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Furlong, Rory Best, Cian Healy.

This morning, Italy will hope to make it two-wins from two games in Pool B.

Conor O’Shea’s side face Canada in Fukuoka at 8.45 Irish time.

While England are up against the USA in Pool C.

Kick-off in Kobe is at 11.45.

SOCCER

Manchester United will travel to Chelsea in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side needed penalties to beat League One Rochdale at Old Trafford last night.

Former Cork City man Jimmy Keohane missed a Rochdale penalty as United won 5-3 on spot-kicks.

Chelsea meanwhile were 7-1 winners at home to Grimsby.

Blues boss Frank Lampard dumped the Red Devils out in the fourth round last year with Derby County.

Liverpool will be at home to Arsenal in the next round after beating MK Dons 2-nil last night.

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher kept a clean sheet and made a few impressive saves on his Liverpool debut.

He became the first Irish player to line out for the Reds since Robbie Keane over 10 years ago.

West Ham and Bournemouth were both beaten by League One opposition last night.

The Hammers were thrashed 4-nil away to Oxford.

While Bournemouth fell to a 2-nil defeat at Burton.

Burton will be at home to Leicester in round 4, while Oxford will host Sunderland.

Conor Hourihane scored for Aston Villa in a 3-1 defeat of Brighton, and they’ll welcome midlands rivals Wolves to Villa Park in the next round.

GAELIC GAMES

All-Ireland Champions Tipperary dominate the 2019 PWC All-Star nominations with 11 players making the 45 man list.

Cork’s Patrick Horgan, Kilkenny’s TJ Reid and Tipperary’s Seamus Callanan are all nominated for Hurler of the year.

Kilkenny’s Adrian Mullen, Limerick’s Kyle Hayes and Wexford’s Rory O’Connor then are all up for Young Player of the Year.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy plays alongside his father Gerry in the opening round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship today at Carnoustie.

Open champion Shane Lowry is in the first group out this morning at 9 o’clock.

Graeme McDowell, Paul Dunne and Padraig Harrington are all also in action.

RACING

There’s an eight race card at Gowran Park this afternooon with the first there going to post at twenty-to-two.