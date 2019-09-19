Thursday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Manchester City kicked off their bid for a first Champions League crown with a 3-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine.

Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan (PRON: Gun-do-whan) and Gabriel Jesus (PRON: Jay-suz) scored the goals in Group C.

In the other game in that Group, Dinamo Zagreb (PRON: Dee-namo) thumped Atalanta 4-0.

Harry Kane found the net from the penalty spot and Lucas Moura was also on target, but Tottenham let a 2-0 lead slip, drawing 2-2 with Olympiakos in Group B.

In the other tie in that Group, Bayern Munich defeated Red Star Belgrade 3-0.

In Group A, Paris Saint Germain were comprehensive 3-0 winners over Real Madrid, while Club Bruges and Galatasary finished scoreless.

In Group D, it ended Atletico Madrid 2 Juventus 2 and Bayer Leverkusen 1 Lokomotiv Moscow 2.

RUGBY

Keith Earls says he is ready to go if picked for Sunday’s Rugby World Cup opener against Scotland in Japan.

The Limerick back has been getting on top of a quad muscle injury.

GOLF

It’s day one of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Open champion Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy are in the same three ball and they tee off their opening rounds at 8.55.

Padraig Harrington is the first Irishman out at 8.35, with Paul Dunne out at 1.40.

Lowry has finished in the top 10 on 4 occasions in the PGA.

And he’s very happy with the venue.

RACING

All the action is in the UK today

Ayr – good, good-to-soft in places – 1.30

Yarmouth – good-to-firm, good in places, 1.50

Pontefract – good-to-firm, good in places, 2.10

Chelmsford City – standard – 4.55

Southwell – standard – 5.15