Thursday Morning Sports Update

TENNIS

Spain’s Rafael Nadal is into the semi finals of the men’s singles at the US Open in New York.

He has seen off Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5, 6-2.

Nadal will now play Italian 24th seed Matteo Berrettini in the last four.

He edged Gael Monfils (PRON: Gyle Monfee) in the tie break of a deciding set.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland lead Group D of European Championship qualifying entering this evening’s tussle with Switzerland at Lansdowne Road.

7.45 is the start time.

Jeff Hendrick is set to make his 50th appearance for the national side in a team which is likely to read:

Darren Randolph, Seamus Coleman, Richard Keogh, Shane Duffy, Enda Stevens, Jeff Hendrick, Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane (PRON: How-ri-han), Callum Robinson, James McClean (PRON: McLane) and David McGoldrick.

Skipper Coleman is hoping the support can be a 12th man.

Tonight’s other Group D match is between Gibraltar and Denmark.

That also kicks off at 7.45.

Northern Ireland welcome Luxembourg to Windsor Park for a friendly encounter.

RUGBY

Ireland’s first choice half back pairing of Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray are set to be announced later in the 15 to play Wales in Saturday’s World Cup warm up match in Dublin.

Keith Earls and Robbie Henshaw are also likely to be named behind the scrum by coach Joe Schmidt.

GOLF

Padraig Harrington, Gavin Moynihan, Michael Hoey and Cormac Sharvin are in the field for the Porsche European Open in Hamburg, which is underway this morning.

CRICKET

Australia are 170 for 3 ahead of day 2 of the fourth Ashes Test against England at Old Trafford.

RACING

There is racing over the jumps today at Clonmel, with the first off there at 4.25.

The going at the Tipperary course is good and good to firm in places.

In the UK, there’s racing at

Sedgefield from 1.30 – good, good to firm in places

Haydock, 1.50 – soft, good to soft in places

Salisbury, 2.10 – good to soft, good in places

Lingfield, 4.15 – good to firm

Chelmsford, 5.40 – standard