Thursday Morning Sports Update

GOLF

Adare Manor in Limerick is to host the 2026 Ryder Cup.

A deal is believed to have been agreed between the Government and the European Tour a week ago.

The matches between Europe and the United States will return to Ireland, which hosted the event at the K Club in 2006.

Adare Manor is owned by Limerick businessman JP McManus.

Rory McIlroy hopes to put his Open Championship disappointment behind him when he competes in the WGC Fed Ex St Jude Invitational in Memphis today.

He tees off in the company of Brooks Koepka (PRON: Kepka) and Jason Day.

SOCCER

Dundalk drew 1-1 with Qarabag (PRON: Karrabag) in their Champions League second qualifying round first leg tie at Oriel Park last night.

The Lilywhites conceded after only 5 minutes, but Pat Hoban (PRON: Hooban) equalised with a header 12 minutes from the end.

Dane Massey missed a chance late on to win it for the hosts.

The return leg is in Azerbaijan next Wednesday.

Dundalk manager Vinny Perth had mixed feelings after the result.

Celtic have effectively secured their passage to the third qualifying round.

Neil Lennon’s team trounced Estonians Nomme Kalju (PRON: Nommeh Kalyoo) 5-0 at Parkhead.

Leigh Griffiths scored on his first start for the Bhoys since December.

CRICKET

Ireland hold a 122 run lead over England entering day two of their historic test match at Lord’s.

Tim Murtagh took 5 wickets as Ireland bowled England out for just 85 runs.

Ireland made 207 in reply, with England to bat this morning.

RACING

The racing at home today is at Limerick – good – at 5.50 and at Leopardstown – good, good to firm in places – at 5.40.

The meeting at Limerick begins at 5.40, with the card at Leopardstown off 10 minutes later.

There’s more racing today at Sandown with the first off at 1.45.

The going is good and good to firm in places.

There’s a morning meeting in Southwell with the first race off at 11.25

Yarmouth – good to firm – 2.05

Newbury – good to firm, good in places – 4.55

Doncaster – good, good to soft in places – 5.45