Thursday Morning Sports Update

GREYHOUND RACING

The Irish Greyhound Board has strongly condemned the practices outlined in an RTE documentary last night.

The documentary highlighted knackeries across Ireland, with dogs culled for as little as 10 euro in some reported cases.

The IGB have stated such actions are that of a minority in the sport.

They added in a statement that 2 million is spent on the welfare and regulation of greyhounds on an annual basis.

The Greyhound industry receives 16 million a year of taxpayers money, with 1000 more puppies bred than required.

EUROPEAN GAMES

It’s set to be another busy day for Team Ireland at the European Games in Minsk.

The boxers stole the show yesterday with four more guaranteed medals – while today gymnastics and track cycling get underway.

First up for the Irish this morning Chloe and Sam Magee are on court in the badminton around now against a Belarusian pair.

Leixlip’s Jenny Egan is off in the Women’s K1 500 B Canoeing final shortly.

GOLF

Seamus Power will hope to amend a poor finish to the Travelers Championship last week when he tees off at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit today.

The Waterford man gets his first round off at the PGA Tour event from around five to one Irish time this afternoon.

There’s also Irish interest at the Andalucia Masters on the European Tour.

Gavin Moynihan and Paul Dunne are both in action there today.

SOCCER

Manchester United are expected to confirm their second signing of the summer today.

They’ve reportedly agreed a 50-million pound deal with Crystal Palace for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The England Under-21 international is set to sign for five years with the option of a further year, pending a medical.

He follows Daniel James in joining United, after the winger signed from Swansea City earlier this month.

There’s quarter-final action at the Women’s World Cup in France later this evening.

Phil Neville’s England side will be hoping to reach their third successive major tournament semi-final.

They take on Norway, who are ranked 12th in the world, at 8pm in Le Havre (PRON: LE HAV).

RACING

The three-day Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival gets underway this evening at the Curragh with a seven-race card starting at 5.45pm.

The going there is good to yielding.

Elsewhere, they run in the UK at…

Newcastle, standard – 1.50

Nottingham, good to soft – 2.00

Newmarket, good – 2.10

Leicester, good to soft, good in places – 5.55

Hamilton, good to firm, good in places – 6.05