Thursday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

The board of the FAI only has 7 members now in the wake of John Earley’s resignation.

Earley, who is the Chairman of the Schoolboys Football Association of Ireland, has quit ahead of the publication of the FAI / Sport Ireland Governance Review Report tomorrow.

Scotland are out of the Women’s World Cup.

They blew a 3-0 lead against Argentina, and were eliminated after it ended 3-3.

It was a cruel exit for the Scots, as Argentina missed a penalty in stoppage time, but then scored after VAR determined it should be retaken.

England topped Group D with a 2-0 victory over Japan.

In Group E today, the Netherlands face Canada and it’s Cameroon versus New Zealand.

In Group F, Sweden play the USA and it’s Thailand up against Chile.

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku could be on his way to Italian side Inter Milan.

It’s reported the Belgian may leave for 75 million pounds, with United believed to be interested in Bournemouth playmaker David Brooks.

Meanwhile Frank Lampard could be the new Chelsea boss as soon as next week.

The Derby manager is set for talks with Pensioners owner Roman Abramovich.

GOLF

Paul Dunne, Gavin Moynihan and Michael Hoey are in the field for the BMW International Open, which begins on the European Tour in Munich today.

Padraig Harrington and Seamus Power are among the entrants for the Travelers Championship on the US PGA Tour.

Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow line up in the Women’s US PGA Championship in Minnesota later.

TENNIS

37 year old FELICIANO LOPEZ, once world ranked 12, has strongly denied allegations in a Spanish newspaper that he and his compatriot Marc Lopez were linked to match-fixing a doubles at Wimbledon two years ago.

At a press conference during the big pre-Wimbledon Fever-Tree Championships at London’s Queen’s Club – he made the following statement.

On the court yesterday, it was another frustrating day for players with rain bringing a halt to proceedings early after Tuesday’s complete wash-out.