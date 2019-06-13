Thursday Morning Sports Update

Golf’s third major of the year, the US Open, begins at Pebble Beach in California today.

It’s a strong field, including defending champion and world number one Brooks Koepka, who recently won the US PGA, and Masters champion Tiger Woods.

A trio of Irish players will be among the the line-up.

2011 winner Rory McIlroy is the first of them to tee off at 3.51 Irish time in the company of Jon Rahm and Marc Leishman.

Then at 4.13 Irish time, Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell begin their quest.

Lowry is out from the first hole in a group with Tyrrell Hatton and Gary Woodland.

McDowell tees off from the 10th alongside Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.

Tiger Woods, a three time US Open winner, starts his bid after 10pm Irish time in a three ball with Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose.

McDowell was the last player to win a US Open at Pebble Beach, nine years ago.

He says a positive mindset has enabled him to emerge from a slump.

SOCCER

The fixtures for the new Premier League season will be released at 9am.

The opening weekend is Saturday August 10th, with the season to wrap up on Sunday May 17th 2020.

At the women’s World Cup today, Australia play Brazil at 5 o’clock and South Africa meet China at 8.

RUGBY

The Irish Under 20’s rugby team will face a fifth to eighth place play off at the World Championship.

England are their next opponents after Noel McNamara’s side failed to reach the last four.

RACING

There’s a 7 race card this evening in Leopardstown with the first race off at 5.35.

The going is good to firm and good in places.

In the UK, there’s a 1.40 start in Nottingham, heavy, soft in places

Newbury – 2pm soft

Yarmouth – 2.20 Heavy

Haydock were forced to abandon this evening’s card