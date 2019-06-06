Thursday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

England fans have clashed with police in Porto ahead of tonight’s UEFA Nations League semi final against the Netherlands.

Bottles and drinks were thrown in a fanzone before police baton-charged a section of troublemakers.





The match kicks off in Ghee-mar-esh at 7.45 tonight.

Last night, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick as Portugal booked their place in the final with a 3-1 win over Switzerland.

The Republic of Ireland squad have arrived in Copenhagen and will train at the match venue tonight ahead of tomorrow’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark.

The Republic of Ireland Under 21’s will bid to follow up on their win over China by defeating Mexico in the Toulon tournament this evening.

6.30pm is the start time.

Meanwhile, the FAI say there was an external hack on their e-mail system at the weekend, which has led them to inform the Gardai and the Data Protection Commissioner of the breach.

No hacking of payment or ticket details took place as these details are held off site.

TENNIS

After yesterday’s washout, remaining quarter-finals will take place at the French Open in Paris today.

In the ladies singles from 10am, Romanian third seed Simona Halep takes on Amanda Anisimova, with Madison Keys to face Ashleigh Barty.

Men’s top seed Novak Djokovic plays Alexander Zverev (PRON: Sver-ef) of Germany.

And Austria’s Dominic Thiem (PRON: Team) meets Karen Khachanov (PRON: Catch-anov) of Russia.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington, Seamus Power and Graeme McDowell are in the field for the Canadian Open, which starts in Ontario today.

The PGA Tour event is a tune-up for next week’s US Open at Pebble Beach.

There is racing this evening at Leopardstown, with the first of seven races starting at 5.45.

In the UK…

There’s a 2 o’clock start in Hamilton where the going is soft and heavy in places

Haydock starts at 2.10 – good to soft

Ripon – 2.20 – good to soft

Chelmsford City – standard at 5.25

Ffos Las – 5.35, good, good to soft in places.