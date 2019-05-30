Thursday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Eden Hazard is set to join Real Madrid in the coming days after his Chelsea swansong in the Europa League Final win over Arsenal in Baku.

Belgian playmaker Hazard scored two goals, one from the penalty spot, in a 4-1 victory.





Olivier Giroud and Pedro were also on target.

It’s Chelsea’s first European trophy in six years.

Italian manager Maurizio Sarri has claimed silverware in his first season with the Pensioners.

However, his future is said to be uncertain.

He respects that Hazard’s time at Chelsea is over, and that he also needs to have conversations.

It was a hugely disappointing night for Arsenal, who have failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Their manager Unai Emery is urging fans to keep the faith.

The Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has indicated Luca Connell is going to commit to the national team.

The Liverpool born teenager pulled out of the squad for the games against Denmark and Gibraltar with a thigh injury, but McCarthy says he doesn’t expect Connell to follow in the footsteps of Declan Rice and opt for England.

CRICKET

The World Cup starts today, with England hosting the tournament.

Dubliner Eoin Morgan is the England captain, and they play South Africa at the Oval from 10.30.

TENNIS

Men’s singles top seed Novak Djokovic plays Henri Laaksonen in the second round of the French Open in Paris.

In the ladies singles, Naomi Osaka goes head to head with Victoria Azarenka, while Serena Williams meets Kurumi Nara.

RACING

There are two Irish meetings this evening.

The first of an 8-race all-National Hunt card at Limerick goes to post at 4.55 and the going is good, good to firm in places.

There is a seven-race Flat card at Fairyhouse where the action gets underway at 5.15pm.

The going is good to firm.

In the UK, there’s racing in

Lingfield, 2pm

Wetherby, 2.10pm

Yarmouth, 2.20pm

Sandown, at 5.55

The ground is good to firm at all of those venues while it’s good to soft and good in places at Carlisle where they start at 5.05.