Thursday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

FIFA have scrapped plans to expand the 2022 World Cup from 32 teams to 48.

The tournament will be hosted in Qatar.





The 2026 event in the United States, Canada and Mexico will have 48 nations competing.

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has urged the club to sack him now if they are going to judge him solely on the Europa League Final.

Sarri is only 10 months into a 2 year contract at Stamford Bridge, but there is uncertainty over his future.

On the pitch tonight, Dundee United welcome St Mirren to Tannadice for a Scottish Premiership play off semi final.

7.45 is the start time.

BOXING

Kellie Harrington’s chances of Olympic glory remain on track after the International Olympic Committee confirmed Boxing would take place in Tokyo next year.

The International Amateur Boxing Association is going to be suspended over governance issues related to finance, anti doping and refereeing.

The IOC will set up a task force to manage the sport.

GOLF

Paul Dunne, Gavin Moynihan and Michael Hoey are in the field for the Made in Denmark tournament on the European Tour, which is starting this morning.

Seamus Power, who has taken a sponsors invite for the Irish Open at Lahinch in July, will line up in the Charles Schwab Challenge on the US PGA Tour in Texas later.

Graeme McDowell is also in the field.

RACING

There’s a national hunt meeting at Tipperary today, beginning at 5.05.

The going is good.

In the UK they run at:

Lingfield at 1.40 – good, good to firm in places

Chepstow at 1.50 – good, good to firm in places

Goodwood at 2pm – good, good to firm in places

Chelmsford City at 5.50 – standard

Sandown at 6pm where it’s good.