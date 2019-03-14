Thursday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Liverpool have secured their place in tomorrow’s draw for the quarter finals of the Champions League.

Two goals from Sadio Mane helped the Reds beat Bayern Munich 3-1 in Germany last night.





The win means there are four Premier League teams in the last eight for the first time since 2009.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp describes winning at the German giants as a big step for his team.

Lionel Messi scored twice and set up two more as Barcelona beat Lyon 5 -1 in Spain.

The Catalans are through to the quarter finals for a record 12th consecutive year.

Arsenal trails Rennes 3-1 heading into the second leg of their Europa League last 16 encounter at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

Chelsea lead Dynamo Kiev 3-nil ahead of the resumption of their tie in the Ukraine, but manager Maurizio Sarri has described Kiev pitch as “a disaster”.

Norwich are back at the top of the Championship table following a 3-2 win at home to Hull.

Aston Villa dented Nottingham Forest’s and Martin O’Neill’s play off hopes with 3-1 victory at the City Ground.

RACING

Race punters will be hoping for more success on day three of the Cheltenham Festival.

Four Irish trained horses won yesterday.

Gordon Elliot finally got off the mark with victories for ‘Tiger Roll’ and ‘Envoi Allen’.

‘City Island’ and ‘Band of Outlaws’ also entered the winners enclosure, bringing the two day Irish tally to eight.

‘Altior’ survived a scared to win the Queen Mother Champions Chase and extend his unbeaten record over obstacles to 18.

The Stayers’ Hurdle and the Ryanair Chase are among the highlights on the St Patrick’s Thursday card.

Dave Keena looks ahead.

There are three other meetings in the UK today – Market Rasen (Hurdle: good to soft; chase: soft) at 1.45pm; Hexham (heavy) at 1.55pm; Southwell (standard) at 5.55pm.

RUGBY

Rob Kearney and Sean O’Brien are expected to be recalled to the Irish Rugby team for Saturday’s Six Nations match against Wales in Cardiff.

Coach Joe Schmidt is due to unveil his starting 15 this afternoon.

Munster lock Tadhg Beirne could be handed his Six Nations debut as a replacement for Iain Henderson, who is said to be struggling with injury.

MOTORSPORT

Formula One is in mourning following the sudden death of long time race director Charlie Whiting.

The 66 year old suffered a pulmonary embolism in Melbourne, where he was due to officiate at this weekend’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Whiting had worked for the F-I-A since 1988.