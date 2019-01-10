Thursday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

‘Of course we are already in the final’ were the words of Pep Guardiola after Manchester City thrashed Burton Albion 9-nil in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final at the Etihad Stadium.

Gabriel Jesus scored four times as the Premier League champions recorded their biggest win in more than 31 years.





The result came on the back of a 7-nil victory over Rotherham United in the F-A Cup on Sunday.

Guardiola is pleased his team are showing no signs of complacency.

In Transfer News…

Frank Lampard thinks Callum Hudson-Odoi (pron: Oh-doy) should stay at Chelsea.

The youngster is being courted by Bayern Munich who have made four offers for the winger in this transfer window.

But Chelsea’s record scorer feels Hudson-Odoi’s interests would be better served in London.



GOLF

The PGA Tour’s latest event starts in Hawaii today.

Ireland’s Seamus Power will tee-off at 6.10 Irish time.

Luke Donald, Paul Casey and Ian Poulter will also participate in the competition.

RACING

There’s a 7-race card this afternoon at Clonmel where the first goes to post at 12.15. The going on the hurdle course is yielding while the chase track is good to yielding.

In the UK they run at Catterick, Leicester, Southwell and Chelmsford City.