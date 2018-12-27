Thursday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Liverpool have a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League this morning.

Jurgen Klopp’s side extended their advantage with a 4-nil route of Newcastle at Anfield.





The win ensures the Reds are unbeaten at the half-way stage of the season.

Defending champions Manchester City slipped down to third on the back of a 2-1 defeat at Leicester while in-form Tottenham moved up to second by thrashing Bournemouth 5-nil.

DARTS

Two-time former champions Adrian Lewis and Michael van Gerwen clash for a place in the quarter-finals of the P-D-C World Darts Championship this evening.

van Gerwen comes into the match as the hot favourite to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy while Lewis has lost his two previous meetings with the Dutchman at the Worlds.

Fermanagh’s Brendan Dolan will find out his fourth-round opponent, he awaits the winner of today’s meeting of Toni Alcinas and Benito van de Pas on Friday.

RACING

Arkle Trophy winner Footpad will look to get his season back on track at Leopardstown this afternoon.

The Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old, who suffered an over-reach at Naas last month, is set to go off favourite in the Grade One Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase.

Having won a Grade Three at Down Royal last month, Sancta Simona looks to go three for three over timber, in today’s other Grade One at Foxrock – the Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle.

At the age of 13, Raz De Maree is back to defend his crown in the Coral Welsh Grand National later.

Final Nudge and Vintage Clouds, who both placed in the race last year, also run again.

While Altior aims to make it 16 wins from 16 over fences this afternoon when he lines up in the Grade Two Unibet Desert Orchid Chase – today’s feature race at Kempton.

There’s also racing today at Limerick, Wetherby and Wolverhampton.