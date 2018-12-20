Thursday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is relieved Dele Alli was not hurt by a bottle thrown from the crowd during last night’s League Cup win at Arsenal.

The plastic container struck the 22 year old on the head during the 73rd minute of Spurs 2-nil victory at the Emirates Stadium.





Alli had set up Son Heung-min for the opening goal and scored the second himself.

Pochettino says the supporter who threw the object must be held responsible.



Tottenham will play Chelsea in the semi-finals.

The Blues continued their push to lift the League Cup for the sixth time with a 1-0 win against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

Eden Hazard came off the bench to score the winner six minutes from time.

Chelsea assistant manager Gianfranco Zola is look forward to facing Spurs again.

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ZOLA.mp3



The draw for the semi-finals sees League One side Burton Albion against Manchester City and Tottenham against Chelsea.

Celtic are back on top of the Scottish Premiership.

Brendan Rodgers side had a comfortable 3-nil win over Motherwell last night.

They are now a point ahead of Old Firm rivals Rangers with a game in hand.

The Celtic boss is still taking nothing for granted

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/RODGERS-7.mp3



GAELIC GAMES



Tyrone are back in action for the first time since their All Ireland Football final defeat to Dublin this evening.

Mickey Harte’s side are away to Derry in Section C of the McKenna Cup.

Offaly host Kildare and Wexford entertain Laois in the O’Byrne Cup.

DARTS

Steve Lennon can become the fourth Irish man to reach the third round of the P-D-C World Darts Championships in London this afternoon.

The Carlow man takes on former quarter finalist Alan Norris at the Alexandra Palace.

William O’Connor and Brendan Dolan secured their place in the third round yesterday.

SHOWJUMPING

Darragh Kenny took the feature class on the 1st day of Jumping at London’s International Horse show at Olympia on Wednesday.

The Irish rider won a thrilling jump off beating Britain’s Robert Whitakker by a 100th of a second with his horse Cassin1 z.

RACING

All the attention today is on the UK where there are meetings at Exeter, Hexham, Southwell and Chelmsford City.