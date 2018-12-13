Thursday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Jose Mourinho is playing down the significance of Manchester United’s Champions League defeat to Valencia.

The Red Devils would have topped Group H with victory, but were beaten 2-1 by a team that lies 15th in the Spanish top flight.





Phil Jones scored an own goal, while Paul Pogba missed an open goal.

United were already assured of qualification for the knockout stages and Mourinho says reaching the last 16 is a major achievement.



Manchester City secured top spot in Group F with a 2-1 win over Hoffenheim at the Etihad Stadium.

Leroy Sane scored twice as the Premier League champions came from behind for victory.

Lyon follow them into the last 16, after holding on for a 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine.

City boss Pep Guardiola is delighted.

RUGBY

Ulster will name their team this afternoon for tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup meeting with the Scarlets in Belfast.

Dan McFarland’s side will be looking to build on last week’s impressive victory against the Welsh outfit, whose hopes of reaching the knockout stages look all but over.

The northern province don’t appear to have any major injury concerns ahead of the return fixture.

Connacht will also reveal their first 15, with Andy Friend’s side in Challenge Cup action away to French strugglers Perpignan.

RACING

Riding legend Lester Piggott has undergone surgery to have a pacemaker fitted to help his heart beat normally.

The 83-year-old is recovering from the surgery at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, to where he was transferred this week from a hospital in London.

During his career, Piggott landed the Derby nine times and won more than 5,300 races worldwide.



There is racing this afternoon at Tramore with the first of a seven race card underway at 12.25.