Thursday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Liverpool have closed the gap on Premier League leader Manchester City, but Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have all dropped further ground.

The Red Devils and the Gunners shared the spoils at Old Trafford.





Jesse Lindgard rescued a point for the home side who had to come from behind twice for a 2 all draw.

The result stretches Arsenal’s unbeaten run to 20 games, while United have now gone four league matches without a win.

Jose Mourinho admits he is vexed.



Liverpool had to come from behind to claim a 3-1 win away to Burnley.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has called for more protection for players after Joe Gomez was stretchered-off in the first half with an ankle injury.



Wolverhampton Wanderers secured their first win since the start of October by coming from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1.

The result drops the Blues to fourth place.

They have been overtaken by Tottenham who beat Southampton 3-1 at Wembley.

Everton are up to sixth following a 1 all draw with Newcastle at Goodison Park.

A James Maddison goal denied Claudio Ranieri victory over his old team.

Ranieri’s Cottagers remain at the foot of the table following a 1 all draw with Leicester at Craven Cottage.

The Italian feels it was a fair result.



Kilmarnock are the new leaders of the Scottish Premiership.

Steve Clarke’s side were 2-nil winners at home to Livingston.

Celtic have dropped to third after being held to a 1 all draw at Motherwell



SNOOKER

Mark Allen will face Stephen Maguire in the UK Championship quarter-finals.

The Antrim man endured a rollercoaster match with Neil Robertson in York last night.

Having led 3-1 at one point, Allen found himself trailing 4-3, but rallied to win by 6-frames to 5.

GOLF

Gavin Moynihan leads the Irish challenge during the opening round of the South African Open in Johannesburg.

On level par heading for the turn, he lies 4 shots behind the leader Ben Evans of England.

Michael Hoey is among those waiting to tee off.

RACING

There is a seven-race card at Clonmel this afternoon, where the first goes to post at 12.05.