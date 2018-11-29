Thursday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Liverpool and Tottenham face a dramatic conclusion to their Champions League group campaigns.

Last night’s 2-1 defeat at Paris Saint Germain means the Reds must beat Napoli 1-nil or by 2 clear goals at Anfield next month.





Tottenham kept their hopes of reaching the last 16 alive with a 1-nil victory over Inter Milan at Wembley.

Spurs could still have to beat Barcelona in Spain in a fortnight.

Looking back at last night’s games, the World’s most expensive player Neymar scored the winner as P-S-G avenged their 3-2 defeat on Merseyside in September.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the French champions are impressive going forward.

Christian Eriksen came off the bench to score Spurs winner against Inter.

Mauricio Pochettino says it is a result that gives his team belief.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Celtic and Rangers are all in Europa League action tonight.

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest shared ten goals in an extraordinary Championship encounter at Villa Park last night.

Five of the goals came in the first 22 minutes.

The visitors led three times and had a man sent off.

The home side had two goals disallowed late on.

Both teams earned a point as the match finished 5-all.



SNOOKER

Mark Allen is through to the second round of the UK Championship after a 6-2 win over Egypt’s Basem Eltahhan (PR: Bas-Em El-Ta-Haan).

Earlier, Joe Swail battled from 2-nil down, and then 5-3 down to beat Michael White by 6-frames to 5.

Swail and Allen’s Northern Ireland compatriot Jordan Brown is out of the tournament after losing 6-4 against Jimmy Robertson.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Thurles this afternoon, with the first off at 12.15.

The going is good, good-to-firm in places on the hurdle track and while on the chase track it’s good-to-firm and good in places.