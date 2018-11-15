Thursday Morning Sports Update

RUGBY

New Zealand have named their team for Saturday’s November Test against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

There is one change to the side that narrowly beat England at Twickenham last week.





Ryan Crotty comes into the centre to replace Sonny Bill Williams.

He suffered a season ending shoulder injury half an hour into the game in London.

Anton Lienert-Brown comes onto the bench.

Rob Kearney and Devin Toner look set to be recalled to the Ireland team.

Head coach Joe Schmidt is due to unveil his starting 15 at lunchtime.

Dan Leavy is tipped to replace the injured Sean O’Brien in the back row, but midfield remains an area of intrigue.

With Robbie Henshaw ruled out and Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki carrying knocks, Will Addison could be called on again.

Defence coach Andy Farrell says the Ulster back impressed as a late replacement for Henshaw last week.



SOCCER

Glenn Whelan will captain the Republic of Ireland tonight, on the occasion of his 85th and final international appearance.

Northern Ireland provide the opposition at the Aviva, and a chance for Martin O’Neill to road test his troops ahead of Monday’s Nations League trip to Denmark.

The two teams have shown a united front in the build up to the match.

O’Neill is confident the North South rivalry won’t boil over on the pitch.



Wayne Rooney is another man taking his international bow tonight.

England’s all-time record goal scorer will earn his 120th cap against the United States at Wembley.

Rooney’s one-off return has been met with criticism, but the former Manchester United striker thinks it is a nice gesture to make.



GOLF

Shane Lowry and Paul Dunne are among the early starters at the D-P World Tour Championship in Dubai.

On 2 under par, Dunne is just one shot off the lead.

Lowry is a further stroke behind.

AND….Gavin Moynihan is continuing his quest for a European Tour card at Qualifying School in Spain today.

CRICKET

The Irish Cricket team continue their quest for a first win at the Women’s Twenty-20 World Cup in Guyana today.

After defeats to Australia and Pakistan, Ireland take on India.

RACING

There is a seven-race card at Clonmel this afternoon where the first is off at 12.50.