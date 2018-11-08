Thursday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Jose Mourinho has defended his actions at the end of Manchester United’s Champions League victory over Juventus in Turin last night.

The Red Devils manager angered the crowd by cupping his ear after his team scored two late goals for a 2-1 victory.





Mourinho insists he did not insult anybody, but admits he would not do it again.

The result leaves United second in Group H, two points behind Juventus and two ahead of Valencia.

Mourniho feels is shows his team can play well against the top sides.



Pep Guardiola thinks the Champions League needs to introduce V-A-R after a controversial penalty marred Manchester City’s 6-nil victory over Shakhtar Donetsk.

Gabriel Jesus started a hat trick with a farcical spot kick, awarded after Raheem Sterling went down unchallenged.

The result puts City on the verge of qualification for the knock out stage.

They would have gone through had Hoffenheim not scored a late equaliser in the other Group F game at Lyon.

Guardiola says controversial incidents highlight the need for technology to help officials.

RUGBY

Joe Schmidt is expected to recall Rory Best and Sean O’Brien when he names the Irish rugby team for Saturday’s November Test against Argentina today.

The Ireland captain missed the summer tour to Australian, while O’Brien hasn’t played for the international side in almost a year.

Kieran Marmion is tipped to join Johnny Sexton in the half backs, but Rob Keaney looks set to miss out due to injury.



GOLF

Shane Lowry has had a good start at the Nedbank Challenge in South Africa.

The Offalyman birdied his second hole and lies on 1 under par.

That hands him a share of second place.

Padraig Harrington remains on level par playing the 3rd hole.

Paul Dunne has dropped to 1 over.

Rory McIlroy is preparing to tee off.

RACING

There is a seven-race card at Thurles this afternoon, with the first off at 12.45.