Thursday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham will meet in the E-F-L Cup quarter finals.

The Gunners earned their place in the last-8 with a 2-1 victory over League One side Blackpool at the Emirates Stadium last night.





Two goals from Heung Min Son helped Tottenham to a 3-1 win at West Ham.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is looking forward to going up against Unai Emery.

The Spurs boss says he knows his Arsenal counterpart from their time in Spain.



Frank Lampard’s return to Stamford Bridge for the first time as a manager ended in defeat.

Republic of Ireland defender Richard Keogh scored an own goal, as Chelsea beat Lampard’s Derby County 3-2 to progress to a home quarter final with Bournemouth.

Middlesbrough will face League One Burton Albion in the quarter finals, following their 1-nil win over Crystal Palace.

Celtic beat Dundee 5-nil in the Scottish Premiership last night.

Brendan Rodgers side are now four points behind the leaders Hearts who drew nil all with Edinburgh rivals Hibernian.

The Tynecastle derby ended in chaotic scenes.

Hearts goalkeeper Bobby Zlamal was punched by a fan and Hibs coach Neil Lennon was struck by a coin.

The former Northern Ireland international wants action to be taken.



The F-A-I and the I-F-A are expected to announce a joint bid to host the Under-21 European Championships today.

John Delaney, and his I-F-A counterpart Patrick Nelson will make the announcement in Belfast.

They are hoping to stage the tournament in either the F-A-I’s centenary year of 2021, or in 2023.

RUGBY

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt will name his starting fifteen for Saturday’s Test with Italy in Chicago this evening.

Rhys Ruddock has already been revealed as captain for the game at Soldier Field.

There could be debut in the centre for Ulster’s Will Addison.

And in the absence of Conor Murray, either John Cooney or Luke McGrath will start at scrum-half.

RACING

There is a six-race card at Clonmel this afternoon, with the first going to post at 1.05.