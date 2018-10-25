Thursday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Liverpool are back on top of their Champions League group, but Tottenham admit their campaign looks all but over.

Mo Salah scored twice as the Reds rediscovered their form with a 4-nil victory over Red Star Belgrade at Anfield last night.





The Egyptian forward has become the quickest player to score 50 goals for the club.

He has hit the half century mark in just 65 games.

With just two points separating Liverpool, Napoli and P-S-G in Group C, manager Jurgen Klopp says they need to keep winning.



Mauricio Pochettino says the chances of Tottenham reaching the knock out stages are nearly over.

Spurs conceded late to draw 2 all with P-S-V Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was sent off just moments before Luuk de Jong equalised for the Dutch.

The result leaves the London club third in their Group B, 5 points behind Inter Milan.

Barcelona beat the Italians 2-nil at the Nou Camp last night, despite being without the injured Lionel Messi.

There’s no Eden Hazard for Chelsea’s Europa League meeting with BATE (PR: Bah-Tay) Borisov.

The Belgian forward is nursing a back injury.

Arsenal are in Lisbon tonight for their Group E meeting with Sporting – both sides have 2-wins from their opening 2 games.

Celtic have made the trip to East Germany to face R-B Leipzig.

While Steven Gerrard’s Rangers will look to protect their unbeaten start to Group G when Spartak Moscow visit Ibrox tonight.

Leeds returned to the top of the Championship courtesy of a 2-nil win at home to bottom side Ipswich last night.

Derby are up to fifth after thrashing fellow promotion hopefuls West Brom 4-1 at the Hawthorns.

While Republic of Ireland striker Callum Robinson scored twice for Preston in a 4-3 win at home to Brentford.



GOLF

Rory McIlroy lies on 1 over par during the opening round of the W-G-C H-S-B-C Champions event in Shanghai.

The Ulsterman, suffered a double bogie on his 7th hole, but birdied his 11th.

Masters champion Patrick Reed holds the top of the leaderboard on 7 under after 16 holes.



RACING

There is a seven-race card at Thurles this afternoon with the first underway at 2.05.