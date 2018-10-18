Thursday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Martin O’Neill has vowed he will be in charge of the Republic of Ireland at the Euro 2020 finals.

The 66 year old has promised the Boys in Green will qualify for the tournament, despite just one win in nine games.





O’Neill is under pressure following Tuesday’s Nations League defeat to Wales at the Aviva Stadium, but he is convinced he will turn things around.

When asked what his confidence was built on O’Neill responded “Because I’m good.”

Former Republic of Ireland international Keith Andrews can’t see the situation improving soon.



Kevin de Bruyne is in line to make his first start of the season for Manchester City on Saturday.

The Belgium midfielder has been side-lined since injuring his knee during training in August.

City boss Pep Guardiola is said to be ready to select de Bruyne to start the Premier League game against Burnley at the Etihad Stadium.



Peamount United will face Wexford Youths in this season’s F-A-I Women’s Cup final.

A Katrina Parrock goal handed Wexford a 1-nil win over last year’s beaten finalists UCD Waves at Ferrycarrig Park last night.

2010 winners Peamount booked their place in the Aviva Stadium decider with a 2-1 win over Shelbourne at Tolka Park.



YOUTH OLYMPICS

Leitrim boxer Dearbhla Rooney secured a bronze medal at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires last night.

The Leitrim featherweight beat New Zealand’s Te Mania Shelford-Evans on a unanimous decision.

There was disappointment for Sligo flyweight Dean Clancy.

He was beaten on a unanimous decision by his Brazilian opponent in their bronze medal bout.

Today, Cork’s Sean McCarthy-Crean competes in the elimination round of the plus-68-k-g karate.

GOLF

Sergio Garcia begins the defence of a tournament he is hosting this morning.

The Ryder Cup star is aiming to complete a hat-trick of wins at the Andalucía Masters in Valderrama this week.

Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington head up the Irish challenge with Gavin Moynihan also in action.

Garcia says the course is one of his favourites.

RACING

There is a seven-race card at Tramore this afternoon, where the first is off at 1.35.