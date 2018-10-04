Thursday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

A Lionel Messi master class led to Tottenham’s second successive defeat in the Champions League last night.

Messi scored twice and had another two shots hit the post as Barcelona won 4-2 at Wembley.





With zero points from their opening two Group B games Spurs must look ahead to vital back to back games with P-S-V Eindhoven.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino says there still plenty to be positive about.

Jurgen Klopp says he is at fault for Liverpool’s surprise defeat to Napoli in Italy.

Lorenzo Insigne’s (PR: In-seen-ya’s) 90th minute goal handed the home side a 1-nil win and top spot in Group C.

The Reds boss refused to blame a hectic schedule for his team’s below par performance.

Klopp insists there will be no repeat when Manchester City visit Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.



Celtic are in Austria to face Red Bull Salzburg in Europa League this evening.

Arsenal are away to Azerbaijan champions Qarabag.

Chelsea welcome Hungarian champions Vidi to Stamford Bridge.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers are at home to Rapid Vienna.



West Brom missed the chance to reclaim top spot in the Championship last night.

Darren Moore’s side did salvage a 2-2 draw away to Sheffield Wednesday having fallen 2-nil behind at Hillsborough.

Sheffield United are up to third after a Billy Sharp brace gave them a 2-nil win away to Blackburn.

Shaun Williams scored Millwall’s first as they came from 2-nil down to draw 2-2 away to Nottingham Forest.

Derby and Norwich drew 1-1 at Pride Park.

While Rotherham and Bristol City drew a blank.

Martin O’Neill will name his Republic of Ireland squad today for this month’s Nations League games with Denmark and Wales.

The manager will likely face renewed questions over potential absentees in Harry Arter and Declan Rice.

Christian Eriksen was omitted from the Denmark squad for the game at the Aviva, although the Spurs playmaker could be drafted in at a later date.



GOLF

Following the thrills and spills of the Ryder Cup, a strong field from both sides of the Atlantic has gathered in Scotland for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, which gets underway this morning.

Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington head up the Irish challenge this week.

Veterans of last week’s events in Paris like Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka will also take on the Scottish links of Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St. Andrew’s.



GAELIC GAMES

There was a huge shock in the Derry Football Championship last night.

Back-to-back Ulster champions Slaughtneil went down to an injury time Eoghan Rua point from Liam McGoldrick to lose their quarter final replay.

It is the first time Slaughtneil have lost in the Derry Championship since 2013.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Clonmel this afternoon, with the first off at 2.05 and the going is good and good to firm in places.

In the UK, they run at:

Huntingdon – the going there is good – at 1.30

Lingfield – standard – at 1.50

Warwick – good – at 2.10

Chelmsford – standard – at 5.45