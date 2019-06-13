Thursday Morning GAA Fixtures & Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

RESULTS

Co. Senior hurling League Division 2

Dr Crokes 4-20 Abbeydorney 1-08

St Brendan’s 1-13 Kilmoyley 1-11

Causeway walkover from Lixnaw

Crotta 2-16 Lady’s Walk 2-14

Tralee Parnells v Kenmare postponed until 26 June

Credit Union Junior Football League Group 2

John Mitchel’s 4-25 Listowel Emmets 2-04

The Rose Hotel (Non County Leagues) Final Results

U14 Division 2 A
Fossa 4-02 Inbhear Scéine Gaels 4-16

U14 Division 3
Kilcummin 6-04 Listowel Emmets 1-03

Rose Hotel Co. League Games
U12

Miltown/Listry 1-06 -v- Dingle 5-09

U14 – non county league Division 5
Castlegregory 3-05 -v- Ballymacelligott 7-07

FIXTURES

Rose Hotel U14 Co. League

Abbeydorney -v- Cromane – 7:30pm

