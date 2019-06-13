Thursday Morning GAA Fixtures & Results

RESULTS
Co. Senior hurling League Division 2
Dr Crokes 4-20 Abbeydorney 1-08
St Brendan’s 1-13 Kilmoyley 1-11
Causeway walkover from Lixnaw
Crotta 2-16 Lady’s Walk 2-14
Tralee Parnells v Kenmare postponed until 26 June
Credit Union Junior Football League Group 2
John Mitchel’s 4-25 Listowel Emmets 2-04
The Rose Hotel (Non County Leagues) Final Results
U14 Division 2 A
Fossa 4-02 Inbhear Scéine Gaels 4-16
U14 Division 3
Kilcummin 6-04 Listowel Emmets 1-03
Rose Hotel Co. League Games
U12
Miltown/Listry 1-06 -v- Dingle 5-09
U14 – non county league Division 5
Castlegregory 3-05 -v- Ballymacelligott 7-07
FIXTURES
Rose Hotel U14 Co. League
Abbeydorney -v- Cromane – 7:30pm