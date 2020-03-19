Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update

RACING

Tiger Roll is among the 97 entries for the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday.

The handicapper has allocated the back-to-back Aintree Grand National winner a weight of 11 stone 8 for the April 13th showcase.

Jessica Harrington’s Magic Of Light, runner up to Tiger Roll at Aintree last year is another notable entry.

Defending Champion Burrows Saint is one of 17 entries for Willie Mullins, seven fewer than his championship rival Gordon Elliott.

As well as Tiger Roll, Elliott provides the 11 stone 10 top-weighted Delta Work, who has already won two Grade 1 races this season.

2020 marks the 150th anniversary of the Irish Grand National.

Horse Racing Ireland has announced a number of fixture changes following its decision to continue racing behind closed doors.

There will be no evening meetings for the time-being to reduce the draw on medical resources.

Tomorrow’s evening meeting on the all-weather track at Dundalk has been brought forward for a 1.30 start.

Racing is suspended in the UK for the time-being but ITV Sport has confirmed that it will broadcast five races from Saturday’s meeting in Thurles on ITV 4.

Downpatrick’s card on Sunday March 22nd will go ahead as planned while the meeting scheduled for Naas on Sunday has been moved to Monday 23rd.

SOCCER

Sligo Rovers have announced that they have decided to temporarily layoff all management, players and administration staff due to the shutdown of the League of Ireland for the past two weeks and foreseeable future.

In a statement, the club says after intensive talks in the last week involving the National League Executive Committee, the PFAI and the FAI, the club felt there was no option but to come to this conclusion in order to prioritise long-term employment both in football and administrative roles at Sligo Rovers.

Sligo say their income streams, like nearly all other businesses in the country, have been decimated and they simply cannot afford to function at their full cost level while having little or no income.

The National League Executive Committee is to hold talks over the best course of action around the League of Ireland.

If football doesn’t resume in June there’s a possibility the season could be scrapped with a new winter campaign brought in instead.

All English football has been suspended until the 30th of April with the 2019/2020 season to be extended indefinitely.

The Premier League is currently holding a video conference with all 20 clubs to discuss a plan to help deal with the impact of coronavirus in football.

The title, European qualification and relegation have yet to be decided.

Fixtures and finances are expected to be the main focus of the discussions at today’s Premier League meeting.

Former Liverpool defender Phil Thompson tells Sky Sports News what the top priority should be.

ROWING

Killorglin rower Monika Dukarska says she spent two weeks in self-isolation after returning from an Olympic Training Camp in Italy around the time of the Covid-19 outbreak.

She says she and her team-mates are continuing to train for Tokyo 2020 despite the cancellation of all World Cup Regattas which are key to the preparations of all international rowing crews.

Rowing Ireland has established a Working Group with members from key committees to look at the sport and in particular the upcoming domestic events over the forthcoming season.

Monika Dukarska is currently based at the National Rowing Centre in Cork but her thoughts are with the people whose lives have been affected by coronavirus.

GREYHOUND RACING

There’s one Kerry-owned dog running tonight in Limerick.

Cnoc Turbo for John Gleeson from Lixnaw runs from Trap 5 in the 8th race.

GAELIC GAMES

Dublin footballers Sinead Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy will miss the AFL Women’s Finals Series with their club Melbourne after opting to return home due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

The door has been left open for the All Ireland winning pair to return for the 2021 season.

BOXING

Promoter Eddie Hearn believes Dillian Whyte should become the WBC heavyweight champion if there’s “an issue” with Tyson Fury.

It follows fresh allegations that claim a member of Fury’s team paid a farmer 25-thousand pounds for a signed testimony when he failed a drug test in 2015 because he ate contaminated wild boar.

Hearn says Whyte, who’s the mandatory challenger for the belt will be keeping a close eye on developments: