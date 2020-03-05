Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update

RUGBY

Connacht and Munster’s upcoming PRO14 games in Italy have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Munster had been due to play Bennetton in Treviso on March 21st while Connacht were set to play Zebre in Parma on March 28th.

The PRO14 say they’ve made the decision in the interest of the safety of players, staff and fans.

Italy’s Guinness Six Nations match against England has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The game at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico on Saturday week had been scheduled to be played behind closed doors.

But tournament organisers have confirmed the postponement this lunchtime.

Anthony Watson and Mark Wilson will make their first starts for England since the World Cup final this weekend.

They’ve both been named in the line-up for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Wales at Twickenham.

Wilson replaces the injured Sam Underhill, while Watson comes in for Jonathan Joseph – who doesn’t even make the bench.

Dan Biggar and George North have been passed fit to start for Wales.

Biggar was a doubt with a knee problem, while North was going through concussion protocols.

Liam Williams returns from an ankle injury to make his first start in over four months.

He comes in for Josh Adams in one of four changes to Wayne Pivac’s ((pron: pee-vac’s)) team.

Sean O’Brien will make his debut for London Irish tomorrow.

The Ireland flanker will line out for the exiles in their clash with Sale Sharks.

O’Brien hasn’t played since suffering a hip injury in May of last year.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland women’s team continue their bid to qualify for Euro 2021 this evening.

Vera Pauw’s unbeaten side welcome Greece to Tallaght Stadium with Ireland sitting in second place in Group I.

Captain Katie McCabe says it’s been a positive campaign so far

SOCCER

Manchester United come up against their all-time leading goal-scorer in the fifth round of the FA Cup this evening.

The 12-time champions are at Championship side Derby, where Wayne Rooney is currently player-coach.

The winners will face Norwich in the quarter-finals.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy insists his priority is his next four golf tournaments, rather than the Masters at this stage.

The world number one is just about to tee off at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida, as part of the build up to next month’s first major of the season.

But McIlroy says attempting to land a green jacket is not on his mind right now.