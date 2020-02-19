Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks hopes their striker injury crisis will galvanise the squad.

They’re struggling for forward options for tonight’s Champions League last-16 first leg tie at home to Leipzig, after Heung-min Son fractured his arm in the weekends win at Aston Villa.

With Harry Kane already out with a hamstring issue, Winks says they’ll need to pull together to get a positive result.

The other last-16 first leg tonight sees Valencia go to Atalanta – both games kick off at 8pm.

Manchester City try again to host their Premier League match with West Ham this evening.

The original fixture was postponed earlier this month due to Storm Ciara.

Second placed City are 25 points behind leaders Liverpool.

The visitors to Manchester are in the relegation zone – a point from safety.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hopes the Anfield crowd can help them secure a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The holders will need to come back from 1-nil down after losing in the first leg of their last-16 tie away to Atletico Madrid last night.

Full back Andrew Robertson says they’ll need a big performance

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has come up with a plan to end the controversy over marginal offside calls, following the introduction of V-A-R.

FIFA’s head of global development explains how he’d give the advantage back to the attacking player.

Lawmakers will discuss Wenger’s proposal at their AGM at the end of the month.

Chelsea say a number of Manchester United supporters were denied entry or ejected from Stamford Bridge for homophobic chanting on Monday night.

The Premier League club insist the behaviour “will not be tolerated” and they’ll ban those fans.

United say the chants run counter to their values and they will continue to “fight discrimination in all forms”.

RUGBY

Peter O’Mahony is expected to retain his place in the Ireland team to face England in the Guinness Six Nations at Twickenham this Sunday.

The Munster captain impressed in the win over Wales earlier this month and head-coach Andy Farrell is likely to name him in an unchanged starting 15 this afternoon.

Caelan Doris will come back into the matchday squad but will have to settle for a place on the bench.

England out-half George Ford says they’ll need to curtail the influence of Ireland captain Johnny Sexton

OLYMPICS

Canoeist Liam Jegou (jay-goo) has become the first Irish athlete to be selected for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Clare native will compete in the C-1 slalom at the games in July and it the first Irishman to take part in the category since 1986.

The 24-year-old has been outling his hopes in Toyko

RACING

2018 winner Native River has been ruled out of next month’s Cheltenham Gold Cup due to a tendon injury.

It was hoped he could become the first racehorse to regain the trophy since Kauto Star in 2009.

But assistant trainer Joe Tizzard has confirmed that the 10-year-old’s season is now over.