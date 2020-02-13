Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

Kieran Lucid is set to meet with Irish League clubs in Belfast later in a bid to gain support for his proposed All-Island League.

The businessman is also expected to speak to the I-F-A, who have voiced opposition to the project.

Dundalk manager Vinny Perth is hopeful that Northern Irish clubs will come on board

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo is training away from his new teammates, due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The Nigerian forward was a deadline day signing on loan from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.

As a precaution, Ighalo didn’t travel to United’s winter training camp in Spain.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy tees off as world number 1 for the first time in nearly five years today.

He’s grouped with Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay for the opening round of the Genesis Open on the US PGA Tour in Los Angeles.

The County Down golfer would welcome restrictions on technology so that courses cannot be overpowered.

BOXING

The Ireland boxing squad for the European qualifiers for Tokyo 2020 in London has been confirmed.

There will be 13 Irish boxers at the Copperbox Arena for the event, which gets underway on the 13th of March.

Former World lightweight champion Kellie Harrington is among those included along with current European champions Kurt Walker and Aoife O’Rourke.

A total of 77 Olympic places will be up for grabs in the eight weight classes for males and five for females.

There will also be one final World qualifier for the Tokyo Games in Paris in May.

RUGBY

The World Sevens Series is the latest event to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Hong Kong and Singapore rounds have now been moved from April to October.

April’s Chinese Formila One Grand Prix has also been postponed.

But organisers of the Tokyo Olympics insist they’re not considering putting off or cancelling this summer’s Games.