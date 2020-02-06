Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update

GAELIC GAMES

Mayo manager James Horan has made four changes to his team ahead of Sunday’s Allianz National Football League trip to Meath.

James McCormack has been picked at full-back, Eoin O’Donoghue comes in at full-back while Kevin McLoughlin and Tommy Conroy have been handed starts in the corner-forward positions.

Oisin Mullin, Colm Boyle, Aidan O’Shea and Jordan Flynn make way from the side which lost to Dublin last weekend.

SOCCER

Premier League clubs have voted to change the summer transfer window deadline to the 1st of September next season.

It will bring them back in line with the other major European leagues.

The window has closed in England the day before the top flight started in the last two campaigns.

And it’s been announced that the 2020-21 Premier League will start on the weekend of the 8th of August.

It’s reported Troy Parrott has agreed a three year deal with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Republic of Ireland striker turned 18 this week.

Parrott was an unused sub as Spurs beat Southampton 3-2 in an FA Cup fourth round replay last night.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris believes Tottenham are turning a corner.

Shamrock Rovers’ sporting director Stephen McPhail says he’s been surprised by the levels of opposition from First Division clubs against rhe inclusion of their second team.

Rovers B team are set to compete in the second-flight in the coming season, unless Limerick are granted a license in the next week.

Former Ireland international McPhail feels their second team can help bridge the gap between underage and senior players at Rovers

RUGBY

Jacob Stockdale has signed a new deal with the IRFU.

The Ulster winger has penned a central deal and will stay in Ireland until the end of the 2022 / 23 season.

Yesterday, James Ryan agreed a similar deal.

Ireland Head Coach Andy Farrell is excited by the potential of Max Deegan.

The Leinster back-row is expected to make his Test debut from the bench in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Wales.

Farrell feels it’s well worth giving him an opportunity to show what he can do on the international stage.

Wales have made one change for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

Having made a try scoring debut from the bench against Italy last week, Nick Tompkins has been rewarded with a start at outside centre.

Tompkins’ inclusion sees George North move to the wing with Johnny McNicholl dropping to the bench.

England head coach Eddie Jones has dropped five players for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Scotland – including Ben Youngs.

He’s replaced at scrum-half by Willi Heinz for the match at Murrayfield, following last weekend’s opening defeat to France in Paris.

Jonathan Joseph, Mako Vunipola, George Kruis ((pron: cruise)) and Lewis Ludlam are the other players to come in.

Courtney Lawes joins Youngs on the bench – which also includes uncapped duo Tom Dunn and Ben Earl.

GOLF

Graeme McDowell returns to the scene of his U-S Open success later.

Having won in Saudi Arabia last weekend, he’ll tee if up at the A-T-and-T at Pebble Beach.

McDowell says he loves the venue and the tournament