Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic is through to the final of the Australian Open tennis.

The defending champion staged a first set comeback from 4-1 and 40-love down to take it on a tie break and went on to win in straight sets.

Djokovic felt he was trying too hard in the opening set

He’ll play the winner of tomorrow’s match between Dominic Thiem (pron: team) and Alexander Zverev (pron: zveh-rev).

Garbine Muguruza (pron: moo-goo-roo-tha) will face Sofia Kenin in the women’s final.

Both players progressed from their semi-finals with straight sets wins.

Spain’s Muguruza beat Wimbledon champion Simona Halep, while American Kenin defeated world number one Ashleigh Barty.

SOCCER

The details of a deal to secure the future of the F-A-I are expected to be revealed this afternoon.

A bailout, negotiated with the government, UEFA and Bank of Ireland, will provide the association with the 18-million Euro needed to prevent insolvency.

The F-A-I currently have debts in the region of 70-million Euro.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is only focussed on delivering a first Premier League title for the club – and not breaking records.

His side moved 19 points clear at the top of the table with a 2-nil win over West Ham.

Liverpool are unbeaten in the top flight this season, winning all but one of their matches, and are on course for a record points tally.

But that doesn’t interest Klopp.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ((pron: olly gunner sol-shah)) can’t wait to have Bruno Fernandes in his team.

The club have agreed a deal to sign the midfielder from Sporting Lisbon and he’s expected to complete a medical today.

Solskjaer says the Portuguese player will bring a lot of quality.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says Alfredo Morelos was left shaken after an incident in Glasgow city centre.

Police have launched an investigation after the striker allegedly found a man below his Lamborghini tampering with it.

Gerrard says Morelos will get all the support he needs.

RUGBY

Scotland have named a much-changed team for their opening match in rugby union’s Six Nations with Ireland on Saturday.

Just five players keep their place from the final game of last year’s World Cup against Japan.

Edinburgh number eight Nick Haining will make his debut, while Glasgow’s Adam Hastings replaces Finn Russell at fly-half after the latter was disciplined for a breach of team rules.

GOLF

Graeme McDowell is one shot off the lead playing the 18th hole on day one of the Saudi International.

The former U-S Open champion is 5-under par, one behind the clubhouse leader Gavin Green.

Shane Lowry is two-under after 16 holes with Cormac Sharvin five-over after a round of 75.