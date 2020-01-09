Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

Sports Minister Shane Ross insists the government won’t be restoring funding to the F-A-I without condititions.

Roy Barrett, the managing director of Goodbody Stockbrokers, was last night appointed the independent chairperson of the association’s board.

The Central Bank’s Director of Human Resources Liz Joyce and Autolease Fleet Management CEO Catherine Guy have also been appointed as directors.

Minister Ross says negotiations will be needed before money is given by the government to the F-A-I

Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick says the fact he hasn’t scored yet this season isn’t weighing on his mind.

The Republic of Ireland international has had the most shots in the Premier League without finding back of the net.

McGoldrick is sure he’ll find his form in front of goal soon.

GAELIC GAMES

Ulster Council’s Competition Control Committee are meeting to discuss this weekend’s Dr McKenna Cup semi-finals.

Donegal say they won’t be able to field a team against Monaghan this Sunday due to players being away for Sigerson Cup matches.

Down have also requested their semi against Tyrone to be moved to next Tuesday evening and Ulster Council will rule on the requests this afternoon.

The semi-final line-up will be complete in hurling’s Walsh Cup this evening.

Dublin will advance to the last-four if they avoid defeat to Laois.

Throw-in at Parnell Park is at a quarter-to-eight.

GOLF

Shane Lowry is four shots off the lead after the opening day of the Hong Kong Open.

The British Open winner shot a one-under-par round of 69 this morning.

Australia’s Wade Ormsby and Japan’s Tomoharu Otsuki are the joint leaders at five-under.

Gavin Moynihan has started with a three-under-par round of 68 at the South African Open on the European Tour.

He’s six shots beind the leader Johannes Veerman.

Jonathan Caldwell is one-under into day two.