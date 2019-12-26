Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

The first of today’s nine games in the Premier League is underway.

It’s currently scoreless between Tottenham and Brighton in the lunchtime kick-off.

The Republic of Ireland’s Aaron Connolly and Shane Duffy both started for Brighton.

At half-time it was Tottenham Hotspur 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 1 – the goal coming from Adam Webster in the 37th minute.

Meanwhile, the big game of the day is the top of the table clash between Leicester and Liverpool.

Kick-off at the King Power Stadium is at 8-o’clock.

There are six games at 3pm.

Mikel Arteta takes charge of Arsenal for the first time as they go to Bournemouth.

Everton’s new boss Carlo Ancelotti begins his reign at Goodison Park against Burnley.

The Toffees are in 15th place, but the Italian’s targeting long-term success.

Elsewhere, fourth-place Chelsea welcome Southampton to Stamford Bridge, while Watford head to Sheffield United

Aston Villa play Norwich City,

And there’s a London derby between Crystal Palace and West Ham.

At half-past-5 it’s eighth against ninth at Old Trafford as Manchester United host Newcastle.

In the Scottish Premiership today, leaders Celtic are away to St Mirren from 3-o’clock.

At the same time, Steven Gerrard’s Rangers host Kilmarnock.

RACING

The Racing Post Novice Steeplechase is the feature of the day at Leopardstown as the Christmas Festival gets underway today.

The Joseph O’Brien trained Fakir D’oudairies [PRON: DO-DARE-EA] and Willie Mullins’ Laurina go head-to-head in the race which goes off at 20-past-two.

The first of a seven-race card went to number two, Cedarwood Road.

***

Meanwhile, the big race of the day at Limerick will see Faugheen [PRON: FAW-HEEN] attempt to win a 10th Grade One.

The Matchbook Betting Exchange Novice Steeplechase will also feature Gordon Elliot’s Samcro.

It gets going at 20-to-three.

The first of seven races at Limerick got underway at 25-past-12.

RUGBY

There are two games in the PRO14 today.

At three, the Cardiff Blues host the Dragons.

And from a quarter-past-five, it’s Scarlets against the Ospreys.