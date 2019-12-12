Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

The Sports Minister says he’s willing to talk to those behind a proposal suggesting splitting the FAI to secure Government funding.

The plan would see the FAI’s main focus on managing the international teams and elite side of the sport.

State backing would be sought for a new body that would solely look after the grassroots, community and development side.

Minister Shane Ross says he’s open to fresh ideas:

The use of the Video Assistant Referee for offside in the Premier League may be changed for next season following an intervention by UEFA.

European football’s governing body is believed to be retierating that a ‘clear and obvious error’ be the basis for decisions.

The Premier League have come in for criticism for ruling out goals based on an over use of minute technology.

In the Europa League tonight, Arsenal are away to Standard Liege.

If the Gunners win, they will qualify for the last 32 as Group winners.

Interim boss Freddie Ljungberg isn’t thinking about a full time role.

Kick off in Belgium is at 5.55.

Celtic also start at five minutes to six away to Cluj (PRON: Clooj).

Neil Lennon’s team have already topped their Group.

Manchester United kick off against Alkmaar at Old Trafford at 8pm.

A win will secure the Red Devils top spot.

Wolves have also reached the last 32 – they are at home to Besiktas (PRON: Besh-ik-tas).

Rangers will secure their passage as Group winners if they see off Young Boys at Ibrox.

GAELIC GAMES

We could discover who Jim Gavin’s successor will be as early as tonight.

It’s unclear if the next Dublin Senior Football Manager will be appointed at a meeting of the Dublin County Board.

Former Dublin players, Jason Sherlock and Dessie Farrell as well as Jim Gavin’s predecessor Pat Gilroy are thought to be in the running for the job.

Speaking on the AIB GAA Podcast, former Dublin Captain Coman Goggins says whoever takes the role will have a running start.

SNOOKER

Mark Allen is into the fourth round of the Scottish Open after beating Elliot Slessor by 4 frames to 1.