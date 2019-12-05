Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update

SWIMMING

Jack McMillan and Jordan Sloan have qualified for the final of the 200 metres freestyle at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Glasgow.

McMillan qualified with a time of 1.43.18, which is an Irish senior record.

Sloan made the decider with a swim of 1.43.61.

The final will take place this evening.

Shane Ryan meanwhile won his heat in the 100m backstroke in a time of 50.45.

He qualified second fastest among the entire field and is into the semi-finals.

It was an excellent swim from Ryan, who also smashed the Irish senior record.

SOCCER

There’s increasing media speculation about the future of Everton boss Marco Silva.

It’s being widely reported that he’ll be sacked this afternoon which would make him the 5th Premier League manager to lose his job so far this season.

The Toffees were beaten 5-2 by Liverpool in the Merseyside derby last night.

The result leaves them in the relegation zone with just 15 points from a possible 45.

Meanwhile, the fairytale return to Old Trafford for Jose Mourinho was not to be last night.

His Tottenham team were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United with Marcus Rashford scoring either side of half-time, the second coming from the penalty spot.

Mourinho says they lacked intensity at the start of the game and this eventually cost them.

With the result, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s (pron: sol-harr’s) side go 6th in the table.

There are two games in the Premier League tonight.

Freddie Ljungberg (prom: Lum-berg) will experience his first game as manager at the Emirates as Arsenal host Brighton at a quarter-past-8.

Before that, Sheffield United host Newcastle United at half-past-7.

RUGBY

The IRFU’s performance director David Nucifora has published his findings into where Ireland’s Rugby World Cup this year went wrong.

It states that performance anxiety, a skills deficit, poor preparation and a failure to evolve were all reasons why Ireland failed yet again to get beyond a quarter-final.

RACING

The big race of the day at Clonmel, the Jim Strang & Sons Kilsheelan Hurdle, has gone to the Gordon Elliott-trained “The Storyteller”, ridden by Davy Russell.

The 6-to-1 shot came home a length and a half ahead of Mary Frances.

The 11/10 favourite Rathvinden under-performed for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend.