Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update

RUGBY

Ireland have gone back to the top of Pool A at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

They secured a 35-0 bonus-point win over Russia in humid conditions.

It was a sloppy performance by Joe Schmidt’s side who now have 11 points after three games.

Ireland’s first half tries came from Rob Kearney, Peter O’Mahony and Rhys Ruddock with Johnny Sexton converting all three.

The Ireland captain was replaced by Jack Carty at half-time.

The bonus point fourth try from Andrew Conway finally came in the 62nd minute and Garry Ringrose added a fifth after 75 minutes with Jack Carty converting both.

Jordi Murphy, who only linked up with the squad this week, was forced off with a rib injury in the first-half.

Joey Carbery was a late withdrawl ahead of the game.

The Munster out-half pulled up with an ankle injury at yesterday’s captain’s run and wasn’t risked today.

Fiji bounced back from their shock defeat by Uruguay with a resounding 45-10 win over Georgia this morning.

The bonus-point victory boosts Fiji’s chances of a top-three finish in Pool D, and an automatic qualification place for the 2023 World Cup.

SOCCER

Five British teams are in action in the Europa League this evening.

Arsenal host Standard Liege – while Manchester United go to A-Z Alkmaar – with both sides looking to make it two wins from as many group matches.

Wolves play Besiktas ((pron: besh-ick-tass)) in Turkey aiming to bounce back from an opening defeat to Braga.

Rangers – who started off with a victory over Feyenoord – are away at Young Boys in Switzerland.

Celtic take on Cluj (pron: cloo-j) – who knocked them out of Champions League qualifying.

GOLF

Gavin Moynihan’s opened with a three-over-par round of 74 at the Spanish Open.

Paul Dunne is four-over after 14 holes with Michael Hoey teeing off in the next few minutes.

Germany’s Marcel Siem is the clubhouse leader at five-under-par.

ATHLETICS

Ciara Mageean will look to book her place in the 1500-metres final at the World Athletics Championships this evening.

The two-time European medallist goes in the semis in Doha, having finished fifth in her heat yesterday.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Clonmel this afternoon with the first off at the Tipperary venue at ten-to-two.