Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update

RUGBY

Andrew Conway and Jordan Larmour are expected to start for Ireland in Sunday’s Rugby World Cup Pool A opener against Scotland.

Keith Earls and Rob Kearney have been recovering from injuries this week and Conway is being tipped to play at full-back with Larmour on the wing if Earls is not fit to start.

Head-coach Joe Schmidt will reveal his starting 15 tomorrow morning.

Back-row C-J Stander feels the squad are well prepared for the tournament

GAELIC GAMES

Clare’s hurlers will be without Peter Duggan for the 2020 season.

The forward is set to relocate to Australia and says he plans to stay there for a year.

Duggan won an All-Star in 2018 and was part of the All-Ireland winning side of 2013.

AFL

Armagh’s Ross McQuillan has signed for A-F-L club Essendon as an international rookie.

He’ll join Tyrone’s Conor McKenna at the Bombers and is set to move to Australia next month.

McQuillan, who has played basketball for Northern Ireland, has agreed a contact until the end of the 2021 season.

GOLF

Open champion Shane Lowry is one-under-par playing the 18th hole on his opening round at the B-M-W P-G-A Championship.

Rory McIlroy, who is in Lowry’s group, is 3-over while Padraig Harrington finished with a 1-over round of 73.

Matt Wallace leads at Wentworth, he’s 7-under with one hole left to play.

SOCCER

Wolves play in the main draw of a European competition later for the first time since 1980.

They take on Portuguese side Braga in the opening game of the Europa League group stage at Molineux.

Despite making it through three qualifying rounds – Nuno Espirito Santo’s team are yet to win a top flight game this season.

But the Wolves boss says he made his players aware of what was to come before the campaign started.

Teenage striker Mason Greenwood will start Manchester United’s home tie against Astana of Kazakhstan.

Arsenal begin their third successive campaign in the competition with a tricky trip to Germany to face last season’s semi-finalists Eintracht Frankfurt.

Celtic are in France to take on Rennes (pron: ren) after their Champions League exit, while Glasgow rivals Rangers are at home to Dutch side Feyenoord.