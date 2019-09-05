Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy is positive his team can beat Switzerland tonight – but knows they’ll have to be at their best.

The teams meet at the Aviva Stadium for their Euro 2020 qualifier.

McCarthy’s side are unbeaten and top of Group D and want to consolidate their place.

RUGBY

Wales have made 15 changes ahead of Saturday’s final World Cup warm-up game agaisnt Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

Captain Alun Wyn Jones, Leigh Halfpenny and George North are among those recalled by Warren Gatland after playing a weakened team in last weekend’s 22-17 loss in Cardiff.

Ireland head-coach Joe Schmidt is also expected to recall his front line players when he names his side later this afternoon.

BOXING

Katie Taylor’s next bout will be in England on November 2nd.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed that the undisputed world lightweight champion will top the bill, with the venue likely to be London’s York Hall.

Hearn has also suggested that the Bray fighter will soon move up in weight to chase world titles at super-lightweight.

GAELIC GAMES

Gerry O’Connor has stepped down as joint-manager of the Clare hurling team.

He worked alongside Donal Moloney for the last three seasons and has says he’s hoping that Moloney’s tenure will be extended.

Clare failed to advance from the Munster Senior Hurling Championship this summer.

TENNIS

Six-time champion Serena Wiliams faces Elina Svitolina in the semi-finals of the U-S Open tonight.

Fifth seed Svitolina came out on top when they last met at the 2016 Olympics.

The other women’s last-four clash pits Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic against Bianca Andreescu.

GOLF

Robert MacIntyre, Max Rottluff and Ben Stow are the joint clubhouse leaders on the opening day of the Porsche European Open.

They trio have opened with four-under-par rounds of 68 in Hamburg.

Padraig Harrington opened with a birdie but a double-bogey and a bogey on the 3rd and 4th have him back at 2 over par.

Gavin Moynihan is 1 over after 3 holes, Cormac Sharvin shot a one-over round of 73 while Michael Hoey has closed on two-over-par.

RACING

There’s a mixed seven-race card at Clonmel this afternoon, where the first goes to post at twenty-five-past-four.