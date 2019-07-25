Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update

CRICKET (correct at 1pm)

Ireland have taken just one wicket before lunch in the second innings against England at Lord’s.

Boyd Rankin dismissed Rory Burns who was caught by Wicket keeper Wilson for just six runs.

England have been more aggressive since that wicket fell and they with their morning session total of 122 for 1, they’ve leveled the match.

GOLF

Adare Manor in Limerick is to host the 2026 Ryder Cup.

A deal is believed to have been agreed between the Government and the European Tour a week ago.

The matches between Europe and the United States will return to Ireland, which hosted the event at the K Club in 2006.

Adare Manor is owned by Limerick businessman JP McManus.

Rory McIlroy tees off at the WGC Fed Ex St Jude Invitational just before 7 o clock this evening

McIlroy will try get over his Open Championship disappointment in the company of Brooks Koepka (PRON: Kepka) and Jason Day.

RUGBY

Iain Henderson will succeed Rory Best as Ulster Club Captain

The 27 year old who has 44 Ireland Caps and featured for the Lions skippered the side in the past

Hendersaon says he’s “incredibly proud and excited to be appointed as Club Captain”

SOCCER

In the Europa League second qualifying round tonight, Shamrock Rovers welcome Apollon Limassol of Cyprus to Tallaght Stadium.

Their first leg kicks off at 8pm.

Hoops boss Stephen Bradley is under no illusions anbotu the quality of the opposition.

While Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo admits he’s proud to be the first man to lead the club into a European fixture in 39 years.

They host Northern Irish club, Crusaders this evening in the Europa League second round qualifying.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says there’s no chance of Gareth Bale joining the club.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has publicly said he wants the Welshman to leave this summer.

But Klopp says Anfield won’t be an option for Bale.

Crystal Palace have signed Jordan Ayew (PRON: Eye-yoo) from Swansea City.

He moved to Selhurst Park on a 3 year deal.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits it’s down to Leroy Sane ((pron: san-A)) whether he stays at the club.

Bayern Munich have publicly stated they want the player, with head coach Niko Kovac describing the winger as their dream signing.

Arsenal boss Unai ((pron: oon-aye)) Emery says he’s only focussing on working with players that want to be at the club.

Laurent Koscielny ((Pron: Kos-shell-knee)) refused to join their pre-season tour as he tries to force a move away from north London.

Emery is happy to freeze the defender out of his plans.