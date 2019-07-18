Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update

GOLF

Shane Lowry’s leading the Irish challenge on the first day of the The Open.

The Offaly man has just finished up on four-under-par after a first round 67 at Royal Portrush.

Lowry’s in a share of the lead with Webb Simpson, Kevin Kisner and Dylan Frittelli.

Darren Clarke and Amateur Championship winner James Sugrue have both opened with level-par rounds of 71.

Clarke says the course punishes sloppy play.

Tournament favourite Rory McIlroy endured a nightmare start, the four-time major winner opened with a quadruple bogey and was five-over after three but birdies on 7 and 9 have McILroy back to 3 over.

Graeme McDowell’s two-under after twelve holes at his home course with Padraig Harrington four-over following a round of 75.

Defending champion Francesco Molinari is two over-par after nine holes.

RACING

Frankie Dettori will be back in action in Ireland this weekend when he rides Star Catcher in the Kerrygold Irish Oaks.

13 fillies stood their ground for Saturday’s Group 1 Classic at the Curragh following the latest forfeit stage.

Speaking to Dave Keena at Killarney Races, Frankie Dettori confirmed to Dave Keena that the Royal Ascot Ribblesdale Stakes winner will take her place in Saturday’s big race.

CYCLING

Chris Froome has tweeted “better late than never” after being named as the winner of the 2011 Vuelta a Espana.

He’s officially been handed the title after Spanish cyclist Juan Jose Cobo was stripped of victory due to doping irregularities.

It means Froome is now Britain’s first ever Grand Tour winner – taking the honour off Sir Bradley Wiggins, who won the Tour de France in 2012.