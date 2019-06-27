Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update

BADMINTON

Chloe and Sam Magee are through to the quarter-finals of the mixed doubles badminton at the European Games.

The Donegal siblings defeated Belarus 21-9, 21-11 this morning and their place in the last-eight was secured when France defeated Russia.

The Magees can win Ireland’s seventh medal of the games if they progress to the semi-finals tomorrow.

Nhat Nguyen (pron: Nat Noy-en) lost out to Britains’ Tony Penty in the last 16 of the men’s singles.

===

Jenny Egan and Ronan Foley both have finals in the K1 5000 canoeing this afternoon.

SOCCER

Liverpool have reached agreement to sign Netherlands Under-19 defender Sepp Van Den Berg from PEC Zwolle (pron: peck svoll-ah).

The Champions League winners have announced the highly-rated centre back will join them next month on a long-term deal, understood to be worth an initial two-million Euro.

===

Chelsea have struck a deal with Real Madrid over the permanent signing of Mateo Kovacic.

The Croatian had been on loan with the Pensioners last season and made 21 starts in the Premier League.

And Leeds winger Jack Clarke is completing a medical ahead of a proposed move to Tottenham.

===

Barcelona have signed Brazilian goalkeeper Neto from Valencia for an initial 26-million Euro.

He’s agreed a four-year contract with the Spanish champions.

It follows Dutch stopper Jasper Cillessen moving in the opposite direction for 35-million yesterday.

===

Cliftonville begin their Europa League qualification journey tonight.

They’re away to Welsh side Barry Town in preliminary qualifying round.

Ballymena United are at home to Faroe Island’s side NSI Runavik.

RUGBY

Scotland’s most capped player Ross Ford has announced his retirement from rugby.

The Edinburgh forward and former British and Irish Lions hooker made 110 international appearances.

Ford now plans to take up a coaching role in the Scottish Rugby academy.

RACING

Epsom Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck will face seven rivals in Saturday’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh.

Aidan O’Brien’s charge will be looking to follow in the footsteps of High Chaparral and Galileo in becoming a dual Derby champion.

O’Brien will also run Broome, Il Paradiso, Norway and Sovereign.

Kevin Prendergast’s Madhmoon, who battled Anthony van Dyck at Epsom, is also among the declared runners.

The Dermot Weld-trained Rakan and Jim Bolger’s Guaranteed complete the line-up.

LADIES FOOTBALL

Dublin’s Sinead Goldrick is a doubt for their Leinster Ladies Football Final against Westmeath this Sunday.

The six-time All-Star defender is still recovering from a broken arm suffered in their defeat to Cork in the semi-finals of the National League.

Dublin are aiming to win their eighth provincial title in-a-row.

GOLF

Gavin Moynihan is one-over par midway through his first round at the Andalucia Masters.

Sihawn Kim, Anton Karlsson and Pablo Larrazabal share the lead at five-under-par.

Paul Dunne and Michael Hoey are among the afternoon starters in Valderramma.

TENNIS

A new 12-team Fed Cup tennis finals will take place on clay in Hungary next April.

The winners of eight qualifying ties will join this year’s finalists Australia and France, as well as the hosts and one wildcard nation, in the inaugural showpiece.

Great Britain will play a five-match contest to progress in February, having secured promotion to the World Group by beating Kazakhstan in London in April.