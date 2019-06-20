Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update

GAELIC GAMES

Monaghan midfielder Darren Hughes has had his eight-week ban upheld by the Central Competitions Control Committee over an incident in the Farney County’s Round One qualifier win over Fermanagh.

The Scotstown man is currently out injured as he recovers from a broken ankle, and was a team official on the day.

It was expected he could return from injury later in the championship if Malachy O’Rourke’s side were to progress.

Hughes is likely to now take his appeal further to the Central Hearings Committee.

SOCCER

The fixtures have been released for next season’s English Championship campaign.

Robbie Keane, who is part of Jonathan Woodgate’s backroom staff at Middlesbrough, will join his side away to Luton Town on Friday August 2nd.

Martin O’Neill’s Nottingham Forest will take on West Bromwich Albion the following day, with Leeds United’s first game of the new campaign away to Bristol City on Sunday August 4th.

It’s a busy day in the Women’s World Cup, with the Netherlands facing Canada and Cameroon taking on New Zealand in Group E at five o’clock.

In Group F, Sweden play the USA as both vie to top Group F and Thailand are up against Chile. Both of this games are underway at 8 o’clock this evening.

RACING

Frankie Dettori will be onboard the hot favourite ‘Stradivarius’ in today’s Group 1 feature at Royal Ascot, the Gold Cup.

The two and a half mile race goes to post at 4.20.

There is also a card here at home at Leopardstown, with the first off there at 5.40.