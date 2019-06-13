Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update

GOLF

Brooks Koepka (pron: kep-ka) starts his bid to win a third consecutive US Open golf title later.

The feat hasn’t been achieved since Willie Anderson won three in-a-row in 1905.

Having won in Canada last week, Rory McIlroy is chasing a first major title since 2014.

The world number three is aiming to hit the ground running at Pebble Beach this afternoon

McIlroy tees off alongside Marc Leishman and former Irish Open champion Jon Rahm at four-minutes-to-four Irish time.

Shane Lowry and 2010 champion Graeme McDowell get their first rounds underway at 13-minutes-past-four.

SOCCER

Manchester City will begin the defence of their Premier League title away to West Ham.

It’ll be played at lunchtime on Saturday August 10th.

Before that, runners-up Liverpool kick-off at Anfield against newly-promoted Norwich on the Friday night.

Aston Villa begin their return to the top flight at Tottenham, while Sheffield Untied are away to Bournemouth.

Blades and Republic of Ireland defender Enda Stevens says they’ve a simple goal this season

For the first time in the competition’s history, the schedule will incorporate a winter break in February and concludes on the 17th of May 2020.

Australia will look to get their Women’s World Cup campaign going when they take on Brazil this evening.

The quarter-finalists at the last three tournaments suffered a shock defeat to Italy in their opening Group C game.

South Africa meet China in Group B tonight.

RUGBY

Warren Gatland says he agreed to lead the British and Irish Lions team once again because he has unfinished business.

The Wales head coach will do the job for a third consecutive time when they tour South Africa in 2021.

Gatland previously took charge in Australia and New Zealand – and couldn’t resist one more trip.

Israel Folau has been offered a route back to international rugby union with Tonga.

The full-back had his contracts with both Rugby Australia and club side Waratahs terminated after he posted homophobic comments on social media in April.

Folau would have to sit out international rugby for three years before taking part in an Olympic sevens qualifying tournament, which would allow him to compete in the 2023 World Cup.

CYCLING

Chris Froome is recovering in hospital in France following surgery after the cyclist’s serious crash.

The four-time Tour de France champion remains in intensive care in St Etienne, having broken his leg, elbow and fractured ribs.

Froome has been ruled out of this year’s event after hitting a wall at high speed at the Criterium du Dauphine.

FORMULA ONE

Ferrari will not appeal against Sebastian Vettel’s five-second penalty which saw him lose Sunday’s Canadian F1 Grand Prix.

The German was demoted to second behind Lewis Hamilton after he was punished for rejoining the track in an unsafe fashion.

Ferrari had lodged their intention to challenge the stewards’ controversial verdict following the race.

Vettel trails Hamilton by 62 points in the championship standings.

RACING

The Group 3 Plus-vital Ballycorus Stakes is the feature of a seven race card at Leopardstown this evening.

Trainer Jim Bolger will be hoping that Flight Risk can take the prize for the second time in three years.

Racing gets underway at twenty-five-to-six and the going there is good to firm and good in places.

In the UK, where there’s been a lot of rain, the evening meeting at Haydock has been abandoned.

They do go ahead at

Nottingham from 1.40 – heavy, soft in places

Newbury – 2pm soft

Yarmouth – 2.20 Heavy