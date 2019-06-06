Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update

TENNIS

American teenager Amanda Anisimova has knocked defending women’s champion Simona Halep out of the French Open.

The 17-year-old won their quarter-final in straight sets – 6-2, 6-4 – at Roland Garros and says it’s one of the best performances of her fledgling career





Anisimova will face Australia’s Ashleigh Barty in the other semi-final tomorrow after Barty’s 6-3, 7-5 victory over Madison Keys.

Britain’s Johanna Konta will play Marketa Vondoursova of the Czech Republic in the other semi-final.

The men’s semi-final line-up will be completed later this afternoon.

Top seed Novak Djokovic faces Alexander Zverev in the last-eight while Dominic Thiem (PR: Team) faces Russian youngster Karen Khachanov (PR: Cash-an-ov).

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland midfielder Conor Hourihane (pron: How-ra-han) says they’ll adopt a positive approach in tomorrow night’s Euro 2020 qualifier at Denmark.

Mick McCarthy’s side go into the match in Copenhagen having won their first two games in Group D but have not beaten the Danes in their last four meetings.

Hourihane says want to do more than just frustrate their opponents

The Republic of Ireland’s under-21s will look to make it two wins from two at the Toulon Tournament this evening.

Stephen Kenny’s side take on Mexico’s under-22s at half-six Irish time.

Ireland started with a win over China on Monday while Mexico beat Bahrain.

The English Football Association has described fans involved in clashes with police in Portugal last night as ‘not true England supporters’ and ‘an embarrassment to the team.’

Video emerged of disturbances in Porto ahead of England’s Nations League semi-final with The Netherlands tonight.

The FA recently launched its ‘Don’t be that idiot’ campaign which urges fans to behave themselves when following England.

Gareth Southgate says all seven England players involved in the Champions League final are available for tonight’s Nations League semi-final against The Netherlands in Portugal.

The manager says he ‘has a decision to make’ over whether to rest those from Liverpool and Spurs – including captain Harry Kane.

Southgate isn’t giving much away though.

Virgil van Dijk ((pron: dyke)) believes tonight’s Nations League semi-final between the Netherlands and England is partly mind over matter.

After completing his club season with victory in the Champions League last weekend, he feels pretty much everyone will be suffering with the effects of a long campaign.

GOLF

Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington and Rory McIlroy have made steady starts to their opening rounds at the R-B-C Canadian Open.

Lowry and McIlroy are both one-under-par after three and one holes respectively.

Harrington is level par through three.

Seamus Power is due out on course in the next few minutes while Graeme McDowell is among the late starters this evening.

The early lead is held by Alex Noren, Bill Haas and Sung-jye-Im on two under par.

RUGBY

Israel Folau has opened legal proceedings over the termination of his contract by Rugby Australia.

The former Wallabies full-back claims his ‘right to religious freedoms’ has been breached and is seeking 10-million Australian dollars.

Folau was sacked by Rugby Australia in April after he posted homophobic comments on social media.

RACING

Hermosa will bid to plunder a third Group 1 over a mile after Aidan O’Brien revealed that his brilliant dual 1,000 Guineas heroine will be rerouted to the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot rather than step up in trip for the Prix de Diane.

The 1m 2½f Chantilly Classic on Sunday week was nominated by O’Brien as Hermosa’s intended target after her Irish Guineas success last month.

However, O’Brien has told the Racing Post she will wait for the Coronation Stakes Friday June 21st.

Hermosa will be attempting to emulate Winter and Attraction, the two fillies to follow success in the British and Irish Guineas with victory in the Coronation.